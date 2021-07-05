Coatue Management LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 892,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,829,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.88% of C3.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,929,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,093.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 over the last quarter.

NYSE:AI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.26.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

