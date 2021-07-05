Coatue Management LLC Purchases 5,960,170 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. XPeng makes up about 3.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of XPeng worth $596,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 17,694,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

