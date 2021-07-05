Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 582,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,212,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lemonade by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

