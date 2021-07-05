Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,794,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,178,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.79% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $66,275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. 3,466,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,448. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.