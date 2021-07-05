Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.41% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

