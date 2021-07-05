Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 341,846 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.14% of BioNTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,171,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX remained flat at $$224.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 967,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.98.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.