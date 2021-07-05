Coatue Management LLC Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,044 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.67% of Zillow Group worth $212,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.03. 286,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

