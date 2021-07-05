Coatue Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,829 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.53% of Stitch Fix worth $80,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.96. 909,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,655. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

