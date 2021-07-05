Coatue Management LLC Sells 179,766 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179,766 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Shopify worth $285,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $6.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,464.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,275. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,552.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,261.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

