Coatue Management LLC Sells 188,516 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,516 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.49. 10,762,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,513,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

