Coatue Management LLC Sells 2,119,092 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119,092 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.82% of CrowdStrike worth $336,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

