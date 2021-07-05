Coatue Management LLC Sells 2,939,578 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939,578 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 3.81% of Anaplan worth $296,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after buying an additional 711,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,199. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.