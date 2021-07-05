Coatue Management LLC Sells 507,432 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,562,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,432 shares during the quarter. Agora accounts for approximately 2.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 9.03% of Agora worth $480,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

API traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. 600,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,565. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

