Coatue Management LLC Sells 7,816,943 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,349,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,816,943 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 4.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Uber Technologies worth $727,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,200,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,698,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807,398. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

