Coatue Management LLC Sells 786,907 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 786,907 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up approximately 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Insulet worth $252,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Insulet by 248.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Insulet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 37.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $72,965,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.34. 359,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,912. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $185.24 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.30.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

