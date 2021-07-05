Coatue Management LLC Takes $20.86 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,862,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Churchill Capital Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCIV traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,851,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.