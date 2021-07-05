Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$93.05 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.91.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.