CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $41.60 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00813858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040554 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

