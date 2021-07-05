CoinFi Price Hits $0.0021 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $454,660.75 and approximately $168,625.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.