Coldstack (CLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $4,148.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00005512 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00136761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.46 or 0.99475030 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00908253 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

