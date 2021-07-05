Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $135,785.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,881.12 or 0.99818890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00922147 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,717 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

