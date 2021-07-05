Color Platform Price Tops $0.0046 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $637,212.53 and approximately $843.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,301.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.86 or 0.01498012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00425078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

