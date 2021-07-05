ColossusXT Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $14,442.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001196 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009298 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,001,055,629 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

