Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

NYSE STK traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.33. 2,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

