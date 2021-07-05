Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:FIX opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

