Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 463,146 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 630,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

