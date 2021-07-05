Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

