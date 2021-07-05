Comparing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26% ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.65 $18.82 million $1.25 22.81 ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.67 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

