Comparing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.40%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39% CVB Financial 42.25% 10.19% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.51 $3.21 billion $0.37 13.51 CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.75 $177.16 million $1.30 15.62

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing. The company offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, as well as real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

