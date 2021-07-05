Comparing Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vascular Biogenics and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 156.70%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.28%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Larimar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 117.32 -$24.23 million ($0.55) -4.07 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -2.77

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -3,394.74% -68.79% -53.15% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Vascular Biogenics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase II clinical trials treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and colorectal cancer, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. It is also developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; and VB-703 for NASH and renal fibrosis. In addition, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based product candidate to treat atherosclerosis that has completed Phase II clinical; and is in Phase II exploratory trials for COVID-19, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 for various inflammatory indications, and VB-611 for various solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

