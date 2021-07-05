Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $770.00 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $505.97 or 0.01482371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $770.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,333,761 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

