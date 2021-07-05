Conceal Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $14,383.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,223,186 coins and its circulating supply is 11,793,802 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

