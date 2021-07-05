Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.28

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $240.24 million and $8.53 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,827.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.48 or 0.06540555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.16 or 0.01505193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00410167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00160884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00643488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00426392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00335664 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 851,256,437 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars.

