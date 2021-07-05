ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $62.75 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

