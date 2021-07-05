Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

