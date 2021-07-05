Constellation (DAG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $132.26 million and $3.02 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

