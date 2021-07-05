ContentBox Price Tops $0.0017 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $25,953.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00181532 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.