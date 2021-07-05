Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

