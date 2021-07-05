Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

CTS opened at C$10.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,823.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.90. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.09.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

