Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.90. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

