Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $135.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.