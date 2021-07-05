Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Core-Mark worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 147,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

