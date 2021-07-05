Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $120,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

