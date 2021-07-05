Credit Suisse AG Acquires 32,637 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2,178.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 39.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 141,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

