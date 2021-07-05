Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,271 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

