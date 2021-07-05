Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

