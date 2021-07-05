Credit Suisse AG Has $10.35 Million Position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.55% of iHuman worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iHuman in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at $4,594,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth about $7,159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth about $7,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

iHuman stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. iHuman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

