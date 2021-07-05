Credit Suisse AG Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Cardlytics worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $122.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

