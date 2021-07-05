Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Brunswick worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.