Credit Suisse AG Invests $8.47 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

